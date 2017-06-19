Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines launch joint naval patrols

TARAKAN, Indonesia (AFP) – Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines began joint naval patrols in their region yesterday as threats from extremist groups increase. The “trilateral coordinated maritime patrol” was launched amid continuing battles between Philippine troops and extremist gunmen loyal to the Islamic State group, who have seized part of the city of Marawi in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao. More details in Tuesday’s Bulletin.
BSP employees share life offshore during Ramadhan
BRUNEI Darussalam is blessed with large oil and gas reserves and indeed the oil and gas industry is the backbone of the nation’s economy, contributi...Read more