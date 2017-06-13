Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines to join forces vs militants

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia says it’s looking to set up joint patrols with the Philippines and Malaysia to prevent extremist militants who have laid siege to a city in the southern Philippines from entering its territorial waters. Indonesia’s military chief, Gen Gatot Nurmantyo, said late Monday that he and Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu would meet next week with their counterparts from Malaysia and the Philippines on Indonesia’s Tarakan island in northern Borneo, just across the border from Sabah, Malaysia. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
