Indian minister blames ‘western dress’ for sex attacks

Bangalore (AFP) – An Indian minister faced a severe backlash Tuesday after he criticised women for dressing “like westerners” at a New Year’s eve celebration where a mob allegedly carried out a series of sex assaults.
Although police have yet to charge anyone in connection with the violence on Saturday night in Bangalore, local media have carried testimony and photos of victims cowering from their attackers or fleeing for safety.
Police say they are now trawling through CCTV footage to see if they can identify any of the attackers.
