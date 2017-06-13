Indian Chamber of Commerce holds Iftar with orphans

| Wani Roslan |

THE Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) yesterday organised a Sungkai and donation ceremony for 150 orphans and their families at Tarindak D’Seni in the capital.

High Commissioner of India to Brunei Darussalam cum guest of honour Nagma Mohamed Mallick handed out the donations, alongside Legislative Council member YB Pehin Orang Kaya Pendikar Alam Dato Paduka Seri Haji Hasrin bin Dato Paduka Haji Sabtu and ICC President Nazeer Ahmad Zakaria.

Cash donation and cloths were presented to the orphans from Mukim Sungai Kebun, Peramu, Burung Pingai Air, Tamoi, Kota Batu, Berakas A and Gadong B, who are registered under the Brunei-Muara District Office and Community Development Department (JAPEM), Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The ceremony included the recitation of Tahlil and Doa Selamat.