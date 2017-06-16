India provides fund to assist overseas Indians in distress

INDIAN embassies and High Commissions can provide assistance to overseas Indians in distress via the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF), a press release said. The Government of India established the ICWF some years ago in Indian Missions around the world to provide assistance to Indian citizens in financial need – providing board and lodging, emergency medical care, air passage, initial legal assistance, airlifting mortal remains to India or local cremation, payment of penalties for illegal stay where the worker is not at fault, payment of small fines/penalties to ensure the release from jail/detention centre as well as other services in deserving cases. More details in Weekend Bulletin.
