Be independent, students told at PIP briefing

| Daniel Lim |

YAYASAN Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (Yayasan) held a briefing on their Education Intervention Programme (PIP) yesterday morning.

Following the previous briefing held in Temburong, Yayasan organised the briefing at the Multipurpose Hall of Pengiran Jaya Negara Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar Secondary School (SMPJNPHAB) in Kuala Belait.

The briefing was aimed at encouraging students who are competitive and motivated in their studies to improve the lives of their families and to be independent without relying on welfare aids, and increase cooperation between the departments to aid those in need of financial and moral support.

The Education Intervention Programme will include a class tuition centre which will start on March 5 at SMPJNPHAB, where a total of 75 students from seven different schools will attend the tuition.

The guest of honour at the briefing was Haji Mustapha bin Haji Matahir, Assistant Managing Director of Yayasan.

The event began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah and Doa Selamat followed by a short speech from the Assistant Managing Director of Yayasan, Hajah Donnaliza binti Abdullah Puasa.

The event continued with the briefing informing students and parents on the tuition class project by the Acting Principal of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Primary School, Cikgu Alimas bin Haji Mohd Ali as well as a motivational talk by the Acting Director of Special Education Unit, Ministry of Education, Haji Ali Yusri bin Abdul Ghafor.

It is hoped that the briefing will increase the awareness on the importance of education for students, as it is a stepping stone to improve the future standard of living for less fortunate students.