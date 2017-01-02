Inaugural Festival Kiudang launched

| Azaraimy HH |

THE first ever Festival Kiudang, organised by the Kampong Kiudang Village Consultative Council and the Tutong District Tourism Promotion and Coordination Body in collaboration with Cityneon Brunei, was officially launched yesterday.

Tutong District Officer, Shamsul Bahrin bin Haji Mohd Hussain, was present to officially launch the festival.

Some 30 stalls selling various local food and beverages were set up for the event. Fun games and challenges were also among the highlights of the festival including a cooking competition.

The festival also featured a futsal competition as well as a cultural exhibit.

The event’s committee members hoped for the festival to become an annual event to bring about solidarity in the local village community and boost the local tourism industry.

Muhammad Amir bin Haji Umarali, CEO of the Tutong District Tourism Promotion and Coordination Body, in his capacity as the joint chairperson of the festival, said the event aimed to unite the village community to bring about harmony, which is in line with its theme ‘Happiness Starts Here’.

Muhammad Amir added that the festival also served as a benchmark for the Kampong Kiudang Village Consultative Council in establishing ties with relevant stakeholders in organising village events and helping to encourage local leadership to be more progressive.