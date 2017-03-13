Import, Excise Duties briefing in KB

| Daniel Lim |

THE Ministry of Finance (MoF) on Saturday afternoon organised a briefing on the new Import and Excise Duties at the Dewan Persidangan ICC in Kuala Belait.

The aim of the briefing was to educate the public on the import and excise duties that will be implemented from April 1 as well as answering questions.

A similar event was previously hosted by the ministry in Bandar Seri Begawan. The KB briefing marked the second briefing organised by the ministry.

Presenters included Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Permanent Secretary (Performance) at the Ministry of Finance; Heidi Farah Sia binti Abdul Rahman, Acting Assistant Director at the Department of Economic Planning and Development; Haji Zakaria bin Haji Kamis from the Health Promotion Centre at the Ministry of Health (MoH), and Abdul Khaliq bin Haji Lokman from the Department of Environment, Park and Recreation.

Each of the presenters focused on a specific section of the new import and excise duties.

Many of the attendees present were reportedly from small shops, restaurants and businesses that may be worried how the duties will affect their operations.

The briefing concluded with a one-on-one Q&A session.