Impeached S Korean president rejects accusations

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – Impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye vehemently rejected accusations Sunday that she conspired with a longtime friend to extort money and favours from companies, accusing her opponents of framing her.
In a meeting with a selected group of reporters, Park denied that she gave her jailed friend, Choi Soon-sil, extraordinary sway over government decisions and also refuted allegations that her administration blacklisted thousands of artists for their political beliefs.
It was the first time Park spoke to the media since South Korea’s opposition-controlled parliament voted on December 9 to impeach her over the scandal, which has seen millions of people protest in Seoul in recent weeks.
