Illegal worker caught during op

| James Kon |

A BANGLADESHI allegedly working as an illegal taxi driver and also believed to be holding a different job than what is stated in his foreign employment license, was caught by the Labour Enforcement Division under the Labour Department, in an operation codenamed ‘Operasi Rombak 24/2017’ yesterday morning around the capital.

The man was discovered by five officers from the division during the operation to catch illegal taxi drivers.

Action will be taken against the man’s employer in the form of termination or reduction of the employer’s employment quota, while the working pass of the foreign worker will be terminated prior to the worker’s repatriation to his home country.

The Labour Department reminded employers and the public against misusing their foreign workers’ employment permit.

Those caught employing a foreign worker without a permit from the Commissioner of Labour will be charged under Chapter 112 (1) of the Employment Order 2009.

The offence carries a fine of not less than $6,000 and not exceeding $10,000, or imprisonment of not less than six months and not more than three years, or both.

The public can contact the Labour Enforcement Division at 2381848 to provide any information on suspected or confirmed misuse of foreign workers’ employment permits.