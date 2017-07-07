At Ikea, Chinese shoppers make themselves at home

SHANGHAI (AFP) – When it’s sweltering in Shanghai, do as the locals do and settle down for a nap at Ikea – if you can find an open bed. Chinese have a peculiar penchant for making themselves at home in the Swedish retailer’s air-conditioned showrooms, snoozing on beds, dozing on couches, and eating at dinner tables – and the phenomenon is on full display as the sweltering summer sets in. More details in Friday’s Bulletin.
Japan to boost technical cooperation with Brunei
FURTHER boosting Brunei Darussalam’s diversification drive, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has announced its readiness to provide...Read more