IGS Titans wins futsal tournament

|Â Â Â Â Abdul Hakiim YakofÂ Â Â Â |

THE IGS Titans emerged as the champions of the Duli Pengiran Muda Al-Muhtadee Billah College (MDPMAMB) Charity Futsal Tournament after they beat Sengkurong Sixth Form Centre (PTE) during the finals yesterday at the JKR Sports Complex in Berakas.

MDPMAMB hosted a two-day Futsal tournament from January 14-15 at the JKR Sports Complex in Berakas.

Abdul Hanan bin Haji Awang Abas from PTE Sengkurong received the prize and award for the most goals while the best player award went to Muqri bin Maidin from IGS Titans.

A total of 13 teams from various sixth form centres and other higher education institutions participated in the tournament.

The objective of this event is to raise funds for the collegeâ€™s Welfare Fund, which will be given to the less fortunate students as well as promoting a healthy lifestyle and teamwork through sports.

Presenting the prizes was the guest of honour, Haji Mohd Sharifuddin bin Haji Mohd Salleh, the Acting Special Duties Officer (Corporate) at the Department of Schools under the Ministry of Education. Also in attendance were principals and representatives of the participating schools, teachers and students.

The event was organised by MDPMAMB peer guidance group (PRR) as part of their leadership programme.