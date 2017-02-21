Ideas welcomed to improve MCYS role

| Hakim Hayat |

A ‘WHOLE of Government Approach’ is essential to ensure the success of policies and initiatives put forward by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS), and interventions and perspectives are welcomed to enhance the ministry’s role.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof yesteday underscored this at a dialogue session with 19 Legislative Council (LegCo) members held at the MCYS Complex in Jalan Kebangsaan.

The dialogue was held in preparations for the opening of the 13th session of the LegCo meeting on March 4.

In his opening remarks, the minister said that MCYS welcomes ideas and queries from the LegCo members, adding that this will pave the way to intervention methods that would help improve their policies and programmes.

“Whether it is culture, youth, sports and the community, the reality is that the MCYS is faced with the need to look at prioritising policies, reforming programmes and projects based on needs and implementation capabilities and also taking into account their resource footing,” he said.

Fresh perspectives are needed, and this will help push the MCYS to inculcate a performance-based working culture by making use of Key Performance Indicator (KPI) methods to improve service quality through the evaluation of main factors that will bring long-term success to the organisation.

The minister also stressed that the way forward for MCYS and LegCo members is to list priorities and tackle any issues in a sensible sequence, and sustain its implementation overtime, with the involvement of all parties, in tandem with the desire to develop the country with the community.

“We need strategic partners that will help realise the vision of the country – as dialogue partners, planning partners and a partner in realising the mission and vision of the ministry for the good of the country,” he added.

The minister also underlined that the Brunei Vision 2035 requires high committment from members of the civil service and the community in general.

“We need to be efficient and effective.. performance and productivity are underpinned by innovation,” he said, adding that the MCYS is working towards strengthening its organisational structure and human resource management to increase capabilities through skilled and knowledgeable workforce to sustain in an ever-changing environment.

The minister expressed hopes that yesterday’s meeting would set forth MCYS’s journey in the development of human capital through ways such as youth development programmes, maintaining national identity and heritage through cultural and art programmes, maintaining the welfare of the people through various social security programmes in the form of assistance or community support, and also its endeavours in advocating a healthy lifestyle through the enhancement of sports through sports development programmes for all.