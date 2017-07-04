IBTE instructors receive QMET certificates

| Rokiah Mahmud |

THE Institute of Brunei Technical Education (IBTE), Singapore Polytechnic (SP) and Tem-asek Foundation International (TFI) officially concluded their 30-month collaboration with the handing over of the Brunei Maritime Academy (BMA) project, Quality in Maritime Education and Training (QMET) certification to IBTE as well as QMET BMA master trainers certificates to IBTE instructors yesterday.

The collaboration started with the signing of the Service Agreement in February 2014 that aimed at enhancing the Maritime Education and Training in Brunei Darussalam which brought about the establishment of the BMA offering a range of competency-based qualifications training for the maritime industry in Brunei Darussalam. BMA is the product of the joint collaboration between the Ministry of Education (MoE), the Energy and Industry Department at the Prime Minister’s Office (EIDPMO) and supported by the Ministry of Communications (MinCom).

Present as the guest of honour was Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa bin Haji Sirat, the Minister of Communications.

Dr Chin Wei Keh, CEO of IBTE explained BMA was established as a result of the close collaboration between three government agencies namely MoE, EIDPMO and MinCom.

“The MoE engaged the services of Singapore Maritime Academy (SMA) of Singapore Polytechnic through Singapore Polytechnic International (SPI) to provide consultancy and training sessions which are expected to make a significant impact on the training capabilities of BMA and hence produce competent maritime professionals to meet the needs of the maritime industry in Brunei Darussalam,” he said. “The services provided covers three aspects namely Training Capability Building, Train The Trainers And Academic Quality Assurance system which were all expected to set the foundation for BMA to be a centre of excellence in maritime training in the near future.’’

He added that Temasek Foundation International supported the project by providing a goodwill contribution to support the implementation of the Maritime Education and Training Quality Assurance System component.

“I am grateful for the assistance of SMA of Singapore Polytechnic, the Marine Department and our marine network companies for their roles in helping to develop the curriculum including the programme, assessment and trainer guides for BMA programmes under the ‘Training Capability Building’ component, where they lend their expertise and knowledge to design the content for Diploma in Nautical Studies, Diploma in Marine Engineering, Deck and Engine Ratings programmes in accordance to International Maritime Organization (IMO) requirement,” he said. “Under the ‘Train the Trainers’ component of the project, our instructors at BMA had undergone and successfully completed their trainings in IMO model course 6.09 and IMO model course 3.12 which are in accordance to IMO standards.

“The courses provide BMA instructors with pedagogical knowledge and skills needed to administer, supervise and monitor training and assessment of seafarer.

“The ceremony marks another milestone in the history of the development of the maritime education and training in Brunei Darussalam. Looking ahead, there is still much to be done especially in positioning BMA to play an important role in sustaining and supporting the bigger maritime ecosystem in Brunei Darussalam and their region,” he said.

He called upon stakeholders to play a more prominent and active role in supporting BMA to produce competent maritime professionals to meet the needs of the maritime industry.

SP presented the BMA project document to IBTE and TUV SUD PSB Pte Ltd, Singapore awarded the QMET certification, PSB 100:2002 Standard for Quality Maritime Education and Training to BMA.

At the ceremony, 15 IBTE instructors also received their QMET BMA Master Trainers certificates.

The BMA project involves a series of consultancy services and training session which include developing curricula, instructional materials and other necessary training resources in accordance with established competency map, capacity building training workshops to BMA staff to become qualified instructors and assessors in accordance with IMO Model Course 6.09 and 3.12 and setting up and guiding BMA in the implementation of a Quality Assurance System in accordance with the Standards for Quality in Maritime Education and Training.

Dato Paduka Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Deputy Minister of Finance and Chairman of IBTE Board of Governors; IBTE BOG members; Deputy Permanent Secretaries at the MoE; and Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary at the MinCom were also present.