Hurricanes, Flying Pizza win 4th Ultimate Frisbee Tournament

| Hakim Hayat |

THE Hurricanes emerged as champions of the 4th Ultimate Frisbee Disc Means War Tournament yesterday, after beating Magni 7 in the finals of the competition’s Upper Pool category.

The Banana Split team came third in the same category.

Meanwhile, Flying Pizza came in first in the Lower Pool category, with Rebels and Hakuna Matata placing second and third respectively.

Trophies and medals were presented to the winners by Dato Paduka Dr Haji Affendy bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS), in a prize presentation ceremony after the final match, at the Jerudong Sports Complex.

Also present at the ceremony were YB Naim bin Haji Kamis, a Legislative Council member, who is also the Penghulu of Mukim Kota Batu and Kianggeh; and Pengiran Anak Mohd Sofian bin Pengiran Anak Haji Ibrahim, the Acting Deputy Director of Youth and Sports.

A total of 14 frisbee teams from across the country took part in the tournament, which was organised by Disc Means War and its director, Hazim Sulaiman, with the support of the Brunei Adventure Recreation Association (BARA).

According to co-organiser Muhammad Abdul Wafi bin Haji Sofian, around 280 frisbee players attended yesterday’s competition, which he said was the largest tournament that they have put together to date.