Hundreds attend Raya celebration

| Hakim Hayat |

POLITEKNIK Brunei yesterday held a Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration hosted by its Director, Denis Ho Mun Tai.

The guest of honour at the event held at Politeknik Brunei in Jalan Ong Sum Ping was the Minister of Education, Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman and spouse.

Also attending the celebration was the Deputy Minister of Education, Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar.

Hundreds of guests were treated to a spread of food and drinks specially made for the celebration while entertainment was provided by students and lecturers as well as staff members of Politeknik Brunei.

Politeknik Brunei said such event also enabled the institution’s community to have a deeper understanding of each other’s religious beliefs, traditions and customs apart from allowing the practice of “asking for forgiveness” and the strengthening of ties amongst the officers, lecturers, staff and students of the institute.