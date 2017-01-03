Humanitarian delegation departs for Cambodia

An 18-mmber delegation from the Religious Teachers University College of Seri Begawan (KUPU SB) departed on Monday for a cultural exchange and humanitarian visit to Cambodia.
Led by the Deputy Dean of Student Affairs Ustazah Dayangku Hajah Norafizahbinti Pengiran Haji Bungsu, the delegation is made up of three male and 12 female undergraduates who were accompanied by three KUPU SB lecturers.
Seeing off the delegation was the Acting Ra’es of KUPU SB, Dr Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar.
