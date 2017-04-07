HRH launches fashion collection

| Rokiah Mahmud |

HER Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab Rahaman consented to launch the latest collection of The Royal dUCk, a special collaboration between Her Royal Highness with the popular scarves brand, the dUCk Group from Malaysia in a ceremony at the Indera Kayangan Ballroom of The Empire Hotel & Country Club yesterday.

The founder of the dUCk scarves Vivy Yusof, who is also the co-founder of FashionValet, one of Asia’s leading multi-label online sites carrying Asian designer labels and a lifestyle brand of headscarves and stationary was happy when Her Royal Highness agreed to collaborate with The Royal dUCk collection.

Vivy, in an interview with the Bulletin after the launch said, “The more I worked with Her Royal Highness, the more respect I had for her.

“She was fully involved and passionate putting her heart in the collaboration,” she added. “I cannot think of anyone better to represent what I feel a woman should be and it truly was an honour to collaborate with Her Royal Highness.”

At the ceremony, Her Royal Highness launched The Royal dUCk collection comprising scarves and scarf bags.

The scarves will be available in four shades of red, pink, ash blue and peach, while the scarf bag will be available in red, pink, blue and green.

The collection was designed to celebrate the attributes of a woman, represented by five distinct elements – a wheel, the grids from a sports racquets, diamonds, flowers and bees.

The Wheel – a universal representation of independence – but one that is also important to Her Royal Highness who loves cycling, drives herself around town and personally sends her children to school, while the Grids of a sports racquets – representing fitness and an active lifestyle which also rings true with Her Royal Highness who is a firm believer that a woman should be fit and healthy.

The Diamonds – serves a symbol of class and elegance – and one that should define every woman. A woman must speak kindly of others, with sincerity and respect, and women should empower one another and sparkle together just like diamonds. The element of flowers represents the soft and feminine side of every woman.

Vivy explained that they used Hydrangeas in The Royal dUCk collection as they are Her Royal Highness’ favourite blooms. Just like flowers, a woman exudes elegance, as well as the grace to remain strong and firm. Her Royal Highness represents this element too well, always beautiful and graceful in appearance, yet determined and strong when performing her royal duties.

The Bees signify love, nurture and growth as well as teamwork – important qualities that we all need to have. Her Royal Highness believes that all women should empower one another.

The collection has not only marked a major milestone for dUCk but also holds much meaning for women.