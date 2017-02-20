HRH graces ‘Varsity Cycle’ event for DANA

| Fizah HAB |

IN CONJUNCTION with the 43rd birthday of His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Pro-Chancellor of Universiti Brunei Darusalam (UBD), Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA), and Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB), ‘Varsity Cycle’, a charitable cycling expedition for the Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah Fund for Orphans (DANA), was held yesterday at UTB.

Gracing the event was Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab Rahaman. Also amongst the 200 cyclists taking part in the event were the Vice-Chancellor of UBD, Datin Dr Hajah Anita Binurul Zahrina binti Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Wijaya Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Aziz; Rector of UNISSA, Dr Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal; and the Vice-Chancellor of UTB, Professor Dr Hajah Zohrah binti Haji Sulaiman.

The expedition was flagged off by the Deputy Permanent Secretary (Higher Education) at the Ministry of Education, Dr Haji Azman bin Ahmad. The 43km ride began at the UTB Compound, encompassing the Tungku Highway route and the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Highway towards Bandar Seri Begawan, where they had a pit stop at the capital for the Bandarku Ceria event before returning to The Core at UBD.