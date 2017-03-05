HRH Crown Prince graces MatchDay Magazine Carnival

| Fadhil Yunus |

HIS Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office yesterday graced the second day of the Brunei DPMM FC MatchDay Magazine Carnival 2017 and presented prizes to the winners of the UTB and UBD exhibition soccer challenge at Car Park ‘B’ of the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium.

His Royal Highness also signed the Brunei DPMM FC MatchDay Magazine Carnival 2017 plaque and then watched an exhibition match between UBD and UTB.

His Royal Highness was joined by Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab Rahaman; Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Muntaqim ibni Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah; Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah binti Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah and Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda Muhammad Aiman ibni Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah.

Their Royal Highnesses was received by the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof; the Minister of Health, Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Zulkarnain bin Haji Hanafi; Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, Dato Paduka Dr Haji Affendy bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin; Vice-Chancellor of UBD, Datin Dr Hajah Anita Binurul Zahrina binti Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Wijaya Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Aziz; Vice Chancellor of UTB, Professor Dr Hajah Zohrah binti Haji Sulaiman.

The main highlight of the second day of the carnival was the exhibition challenge in which UTB defeated UBD 4-2 in a keenly-contested affair.

Also present at the carnival was Brigadier General Khairy Jamaluddin, Minister of Youth and Sports, Malaysia.