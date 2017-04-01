Host of prizes for March winners

| Daniel Lim |

THE KB Sentral Shopping Centre yesterday organised its monthly lucky draw promotion for March at its ground floor atrium.

Yesterday’s event saw 500 shortlisted potential winners invited by KB Sentral management to participate in the draw of the month’s 16 winners.

A crowd gathered around the atrium from 4pm, eager to be chosen as one of the lucky draw winners.

The first place winner was Norazimah binti Haji Amran, who received a new LG refrigerator worth $350.

Drawing the winners’ names and presenting the prizes were Pong Chin Kiang, the Area Manager of Jaya Hypermart, KB Sentral, as well as Sulaiman bin Haji Udin, the Village Head of Kampong Pandan ‘A’.

Other winners also received various prizes, including furniture, electronic devices and a night’s stay at the Garden Sentral Hotel.

Members of the audience also took part in the draw through several quizzes that were organised by KB Sentral management and were awarded prizes.

The event concluded with a group photo session for all the lucky draw winners.

KB Sentral will host more events for its customers as well as the public in the coming months, with activities such as a classic car meet-up, an eating competition and a brisk walk event.