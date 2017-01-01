Hollande defends five-year tenure in year-end message

PARIS (Xinhua) – In his last New Year’s Eve address to the nation on Saturday, French President Francois Hollande defended his five-year governing whose “results are coming (but) later than … anticipated.”
“During many mandates, I have had only one priority: redress our economy to bring down unemployment,” Hollande said.
“I claim the choices I made. The results are coming later than I had anticipated, I agree, but they are there. The public accounts have been restored, social security is in balance, the competitiveness of our companies has been restored, housing construction reaches a record level, investment returns and the number of jobseekers declined, finally, by year end,” he added.
