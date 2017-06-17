Holiday queues mean good business for water-taxi operators

WITH the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities just a week away, speedboat operators are experiencing even more brisk business than usual. Most Temburong residents prefer to travel to the capital by speedboat, to avoid long queues at the Brunei-Limbang border, which are expected to coincide with the start of the school holidays. More details in Sunday Bulletin.
Prince ‘Abdul Malik attends Tahlil for His Majesty’s late parents
HIS Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik, Chairman of the Yayasan Committee of Governors, yesterday attended the Tahlil ceremony organised by the Yaya...Read more