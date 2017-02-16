Hoisting of giant national flag to kick-start National Day celebrations today

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

THE Executive Committee for the 33rd National Day celebration 2017 hosted a press conference at the Citra Budaya Hall at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports Building yesterday to provide information on the upcoming National Day celebrations.

The press conference was chaired by Datin Paduka Dr Hajah Norlila binti Dato Paduka Haji Abdul Jalil, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, in her capacity as the Joint Secretary of the Executive Committee.

Representatives of government agencies present to brief the press were Mohd Faiz bin Sahat, Protocol Officer at the Adat Istiadat Negara Department; Mohd Syafien bin Yadol Abdullah, Secretary to the Motorised Vehicle Licensing Board, Land Transport Department; Senior Superintendent of Police, Radin Jofri bin Radin Mas Basiuni, Acting Director of Traffic Control and Investigation Department of the Royal Brunei Police Force, and Ali Termizi bin Haji Ramli, Information Officer from the Information Department.

In the briefing, Datin Paduka Dr Hajah Norlila explained the theme of the 33rd National Day celebration ‘Menjayakan Wawasan Negara’ and the meaning of the 33rd National Day logo.

She then listed the series of events, beginning with the raising of the giant national flag at the open space of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex in Bandar Seri Begawan on February 16, as well as the distribution of small table flags and the Glory Flag Waving programme, which will be held this afternoon simultaneously in all four districts by primary, lower secondary school students and Islamic learning institutions. The main event will be in the Temburong District. Meanwhile, the giant national flag lowering ceremony will be held on February 25 (Saturday) at 2.15pm.

As part of the National Day celebrations, recitation of Surah Yaasiin, Doa Selamat ceremony and mass Maghrib and Isyak prayers which will be held on February 22 at 5.45pm in all mosques, suraus, and prayer halls nationwide with the main event being at the Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan.

The permanent secretary said that the highlight of the celebration will be the general assembly for the 33rd National Day celebration which will be held at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien, Bandar Seri Begawan on February 23, and will be graced by of Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and members of the royal family.

She said that among the other events to enliven the festivities are the 33 times Khatam Al-Quran in conjunction with the National Day in all four districts as well as the National Day cycling event which will take place on Februay 26 at the Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien in the capital.

She urged all Muslims to take part in the thanksgiving doa ceremony and congregational prayers as well as attend the celebrations at the Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien to enliven the celebrations.

At the end of the press conference, the permanent secretary presented the prize to the winner of the 33rd National Day 2017 Logo Competition, Haji Khairul Anuar bin Haji Ibrahim.