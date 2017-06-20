HK’s mini apartments boom as property prices soar

HONG KONG (AP) — With its marble-clad lobby, sweeping balcony views and sleek, modern decor, Donny Chan’s apartment building would seem the kind of upscale tower most young Hong Kong professionals aspire to live in. But not for Chan, 39, who avoids spending time in his 19th-floor apartment because it measures just 193 square feet (about 14 feet by 14 feet or 18 square metres). His parking space-sized studio in the grandly named High One building is part of a growing trend for so-called micro apartments that are diminutive even by the standards of space-starved and densely built Hong Kong. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
MoE holds Qiamullail at Sungai Hanching Mosque
PEHIN Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, the Minister of Education attended a Qiamullail or ‘Religious Vigi...Read more