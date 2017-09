His Majesty receives Guangxi Zhuang delegates

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam yesterday evening received in audience Peng Qinghua, Party Secretary of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region; and Chen Wu, Governor of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Accompanying His Majesty was His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Mateen.

During the audience, His Majesty, Peng and Chen discussed economic cooperation between Brunei Darussalam and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, including the Brunei-Guangxi Economic Corridor.

Also present at the audience were Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Setia Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Haji Ibrahim, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance II; Pehin Orang Kaya Pekerma Dewa Dato Seri Setia Lim Jock Seng, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade II; and Pehin Datu Singamanteri Colonel (Rtd) Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Awang Haji Mohammad Yasmin bin Haji Umar, Minister of Energy and Industry at the Prime Minister’s Office. The audience was held at the Marriott Hotel, Nanning.