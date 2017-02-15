Hengyi Industries signs scholarship agreements with UBD students

HENGYI Industries Sdn Bhd yesterday signed scholarship agreements with 14 Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) students for a joint Chemical and Process Engineering Scholarship Programme with UBD and Zhejiang University, China.

The signing event took place at the Business Centre at The Empire Hotel and Country Club and was witnessed by the guest of honour, Dato Paduka Haji Jamain bin Haji Julaihi, Permanent Secretary (Energy) at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Signing on behalf of Hengyi was Chen Lian Cai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hengyi Industries, while the individual students signed their respective agreement in the presence of parents as guarantors.

Hengyi Industries have established a joint Chemical and Process Engineering Scholarship Programme with UBD and Zhejiang University to sponsor the students to undertake the later part of their academic studies and industrial training at Zhejiang University for a period of one and a half year.

The programme will include pla-cement in a Petrochemical plant in China where the students will gain first-hand experience in a real live operational refinery environment. Upon completion of the programme, the students will be offered employment at Hengyi Industries.

This is the fourth batch of students under the scholarship arrangement with UBD and Zhejiang University.