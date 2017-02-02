Heavy rain causes flash floods in Belait District

| Daniel Lim |

HEAVY rainfall caused low-lying areas in the Belait District to experience flash floods yesterday, including parts of Jalan Singa Menteri and Jalan Setia Negara.

Some residents who made it to sheltered locations said the flooding was more severe than they thought, but added that it was a minor inconvenience.

In Seria, the downpour left several houses immersed in knee-deep water, while light vehicles attempting to course through the floodwaters stalled halfway.

The flooding abated in the afternoon, as the rain ceased and excessive amounts of water started draining slowly from the streets.