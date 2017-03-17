| Fizah HAB |

HEALTH promotion begins at schools, said the Minister of Health, YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Zulkarnain bin Haji Hanafi, yesterday at the 13th Legislative Council (LegCo) session, while responding to a query raised by YB Pengiran Haji Mohamed bin Pengiran Haji Osman @ Othman, Legislative Council member and Village Head of Kampong Masjid Lama, Pekan Muara, Sabun and Pelumpong.

The minister explained that together with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health has undertaken various steps including a proper school environment, traffic light food rule in canteens as well as introduction of healthy lifestyle in curriculum.

Supporting the statement of the Minister of Health was the Minister of Education, YB Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, who stated that various measures are being implemented in schools to promote health education which includes encouraging students to participate in co-curriculum activities and promotions.

The subjects taught in schools also cover a range of topics including personal hygiene, balanced diet as well as information on diseases and measures to prevent them.