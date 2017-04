| Achong Tanjong |

THE Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) is seeking assistance in locating a local woman.

The Central Police Station is looking for Ratnawaty binti Haji Ali Yusof @ Haji Tali, 34, K00-294325, whose address is No 15, Spg 74-59-108-37-6-5 STKRJ Kg Katok ‘B’ Kg Mata-Mata Gadong.

Those who have any information on her whereabouts can contact Central Police Station at 2242334 or police hotline at 993 or the nearest police station.