Have you seen them?

| James Kon |

THE Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) is seeking public help to locate a woman and her adopted daughter.

The missing duo are Nooraziah binti Haji Md Noor Azli , 34, IC number 00-294015 (yellow) and her adopted daughter Nurul Aqilah Syazwina binti Abdullah Mohamad Sulkanain (pic left), 17, IC number 01-108527.

They were staying at a bungalow in G70 Jalan Davidson Tutong Camp.

The public can provide information on the whereabouts of the two to the Tutong Police Station at 4221206/4221333 or the police hotline at 993 as well as any nearby police station.