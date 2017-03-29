Have a complaint?

IF MEMBERS of the public have any complaints on the prices of goods listed under the Price Control Act, they are advised to directly contact the Department of Economic Planning and Development (JPKE) and provide supporting documents and information such as purchase receipts and details of the company against which the complaint is lodged.

This is necessary to facilitate the investigation process.

To raise any concern or query, members of the public can contact the Consumer Affairs Division of JPKE directly using the mobile application PenggunaBijak or SmartConsumer, which allows consumers to upload supportive documents or pictures with ease.

Members of the public can also contact the Consumer Affairs Division’s telephone at 2230223 (office hours); through sending e-mail to aduanpengguna@jpke.gov.bn or consumercomplaint@jpke.gov.bn; or via Facebook www.facebook.com/AduanPenggunaJPKE.

They can also direct their complaints to the Consumer Affairs Division, Room 3.06, Level 3, West Wing, Department of Economic Planning and Development, Block 2A, Jalan Ong Sum Ping, BA1131 Negara Brunei Darussalam.