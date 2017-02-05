Harley-Davidson unveils new engine

| Izah Azahari |

THE all-new Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight Engine, ninth in the lineage of the company’s iconic Big Twin engines, is now available at the Harley-Davidson Brunei showroom at Sri Sentosa Sdn Bhd in Kampong Lambak.

The engine delivers more power and an improved motorcycling experience for riders and passengers while retaining the iconic look, sound and feel of its predecessors. An all-new design, the Milwaukee-Eight engine offers quicker throttle response, more passing power, purer sound, a smoother ride and more of the feeling riders want from a Harley-Davidson Touring motorcycle engine.

“The guiding principle behind the Milwaukee-Eight engine was the customer research we did in every region of the world,” said Scott Miller, Harley-Davidson Vice-President of Styling and Product Development Strategy.

“Riders asked us to create a new engine designed to enhance their motorcycle touring experience in every way. Those same voices also demanded that we stay true to our legacy and respect the defining elements of a Harley-Davidson V-Twin. It was a big challenge, but one we’ve met. With the Milwaukee-Eight, a new era of Harley-Davidson power, performance and innovation has been forged,” he added.

The new Milwaukee-Eight engines will power every 2017 Harley-Davidson Touring and Trike motorcycle model, and will be offered in two displacements and three variations – the Milwaukee-Eight 107 (107 CID, 1745cc) featuring precision oil-cooled cylinder heads for the Street Glide Special, Road Glide Special, Road King and Freewheeler models; the Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 107 (107 CID, 1745cc) featuring liquid-cooled cylinder heads for the Ultra Limited/Ultra Limited Low, Road Glide Ultra and Tri Glide Ultra Models, and the Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 (114 CID, 1870cc) featuring liquid-cooled cylinder heads for the CVO Street Glide models.

Each Milwaukee-Eight engine produces 10 per cent more torque than the engine it replaces in the Touring models (varies per model). The engine also features a higher compression ratio and four-valve cylinder heads with 50 per cent more intake and exhaust flow capacity.

The valve train requires no adjustment as the design of the rocker arms enables valve lash to be set at the factory for life, and dual spark plugs for each cylinder contribute to more efficient combustion, as well as a single chain-driven camshaft which makes it lighter, mechanically less complex and creates less friction and noise.

Weighing the same as the engine it replaces, all of the engine’s extra power contributes directly to improved acceleration performance, and in terms of heat management, the Milwaukee-Eight engine offers improved rider and passenger thermal comfort through reduced heat absorption, increased heat rejection and a redesigned exhaust system.

The engine also has an improved fit with a new, slimmer primary drive cover and the low-profile shape of the air cleaner cover provide improved rider legroom around the engine and an easier reach to the ground for many riders. All Milwaukee-Eight-powered models are fitted with an Assist and Slip Clutch with improved hydraulic actuation that reduces clutch lever effort.

Finally, the Milwaukee-Eight also has reduced vibration, richer exhaust note, improved charging, and new engine styling.