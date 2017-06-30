Hari Raya treat for Da’wah Centre delegation

| Daniel Lim |

IN CONJUNCTION with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, a delegation from the Islamic Da’wah Centre, Ministry of Religious Affairs visited the Istana Nurul Iman and various open houses hosted by dignitaries in Brunei Darussalam.

The delegation, comprising 500 Muslims from around the country, visited the Istana led by Haji Abdul Rajid bin Haji Mohd Salleh, Acting Director of the Islamic Da’wah Centre.

Abdul Aziz bin Haji Abdul Kahar, Acting Assistant Director of the Islamic Da’wah Centre; senior officers and staff from the Islamic Da’wah Centre and Dakwah Unit of each district were also present.

The group divided into six groups to visit the various dignitaries in Brunei, including Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Acting Minister of Religious Affairs; Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Aziz bin Orang Kaya Maharaja Lela Haji Mohd Yusof, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs; Roslan bin Haji Taja’ah, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs; Haji Serudin bin Haji Timbang, Director of the Islamic Legal Unit; and Haji Zulkifli bin Panglima Asgar Dato Paduka Haji Abdullah, Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The visits are an annual event for the Islamic Da’wah Centre organised for the dignitaries to establish relationships with the local communities during Hari Raya.

The visits began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah. The group leaders also extended their gratitude to the dignitaries for the invitation to attend the open houses.