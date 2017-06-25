Hari Raya tomorrow

|Â Â Â Â Fizah HAB & Azaraimy HHÂ Â Â Â |

THE nation will mark Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow as the Hilal (new moon) of Syawal was not sighted at several vantage points across the country yesterday.

With the consent of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muâ€™izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar â€˜Ali Saifuddien Saâ€™adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the country will start Hari Raya celebration tomorrow, the 1st of Syawal 1438 Hijrah, corresponding to June 26, 2017.

The moon sighting announcement verified by Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Salim bin Haji Besar, the Chief Syarâ€™ie Judge was broadcast last evening over state broadcaster Radio Television Brunei (RTB).

Ceremonies to sight the new moon of the Syawal were held at vantage points set up in the Brunei-Muara, Tutong and Belait districts yesterday and the events were witnessed by Syarâ€™ie judges and officials from the State Judiciary Department and State Muftiâ€™s Office of the Prime Ministerâ€™s Office (PMO), Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) and the Survey Department of the Ministry of Development (MoD), the announcement said.

The moon sighting event at DST Tower in Jerudong was attended by Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Bahrin bin Abdullah, the Minister of Development as well as senior officials from the PMO, MoD, Ministry of Communications and MoRA.

Moon sighting were also held at Bukit Agok in Brunei-Muara District, Bukit Ambok in Tutong District and Bukit Lumut in Belait District.

A religious event was also observed at the Multaqa Hall, MoRA building in Jalan Menteri Besar while awaiting the results of the moon sighting. Present was Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, the Minister of Religious Affairs.

Also attending the ceremony were Minister of Home Affairs, Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong; Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof; Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs, Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud; Deputy Minister of Education, Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar; Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Japar bin Haji Mat Dain, Deputy State Mufti; and Syarâ€™ie judges, and officials from the State Judiciary Department and State Muftiâ€™s Office of the PMO and MoRA.

The Sultanate will observe three days of public holiday starting tomorrow and Sunnat Aidilfitri prayer will be held at all mosques and suraus at 7.30am tomorrow.

The Istana Nurul Iman will be open to the public, giving an opportunity to the people to greet the royal family for three days, beginning the second day of Hari Raya, between 10am and noon and between 2pm and 4pm.