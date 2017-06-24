Hari Raya on Monday

The nation will mark Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow as the hilal (new moon) of Syawal was not sighted at several vantage points across the country on Saturday. With the consent of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the country will start Hari Raya celebration on Monday, the 1st of Syawal 1438 Hijrah, corresponding to June 26, 2017. The moon sighting announcement verified by the Syar’ie High Court Judge was broadcast on Saturday evening over state broadcaster Radio Televisyen Brunei (RTB). More details in Sunday Bulletin.
Fires devour $7.14M
BRUNEI saw 51 fire mishaps in the first half of this year that resulted in a total loss of property worth $7.14 million. Of this, 31 are house fire