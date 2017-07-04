Hainan Association holds Family Day to strengthen ties

| Daniel Lim |

THE Hainan Association Kuala Belait recently organised an activity-packed Family Day event at the Sungai Liang Forest Recreational Park for over 100 of its members and their families.

The excursion looked to improve relations between the members and those involved with various activities at the Sungai Liang Forest Recreational Park.

Hainan Association Kuala Belait Chairperson Raymond Hong oversaw the event and joined in the activities alongside attendees that included advisers and committee members.

Aside from bringing together members of the association, the event also provided them an opportunity to appreciate the natural beauty of the park and to maintain a healthy lifestyle through various activities that included hiking at the recreational park.