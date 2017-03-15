Groundbreaking applications expedited

| Izah Azahari |

RECENT national statistics have shown an achievement in the Client’s Charter (TPOR) 2016 in reference to groundbreaking applications in

the first stage of producing certificates of authenticity, with 88 per cent of applications processed within 14 working days, while the second stage of issuing letters of authorisation shows 92 per cent processed in four working days.

This was highlighted by the Minister of Development, YB Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Bahrin bin Abdullah, during yesterday’s Legislative Council (LegCo) meeting in response to YB Haji Tahamit bin Haji Nudin, Penghulu of Mukim Gadong ‘A’ in the Brunei-Muara District, on groundbreaking and home development applications that are time-consuming.

The minister added that the process of groundbreaking is time-consuming, especially if there is no sign of land under the government, which can be applied through the Land Department.

However, if the land is land-locked due to private land surrounding the area, then permission from the private owners should be obtained.

Meanwhile, in reference to the applications to develop buildings, the minister explained that the role of the Department of Town and Country Planning is to issue letters of

authorisation for planning, while the role of the Authority for Building Control and Construction Industry (ABCi) is to issue development authorisations, with both containing 14 working days for the TPOR.

Also highlighted by the minister was the statistical standpoint of the Department of Town and Country Planning for the Brunei-Muara District, which has shown an achievement of 72 per cent in fulfilling its TPOR for the year 2016, while the other districts have achieved 100 per cent.

Meanwhile, the achievements of ABCi are at 96 per cent in issuing development permissions and 84 per cent in issuing occupation permits, which shows some delays and so the matter is being examined by the Ministry of Development and departments under it to be improved on in the future.