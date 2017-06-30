Greece plotting return to markets with or without ECB

LAGONISSI, Greece (AP) – Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Thursday that his country will return to markets with or without the support of the European Central Bank’s bond-buying programme. Tsakalotos said qualifying for the ECB’s quantitative easing programme, which has helped keep a lid on the market rates of the other 18 euro countries, would have a largely “symbolic” effect. Greece has been excluded from the programme partly because the ECB wants more information about potential debt relief measures for the country. More details in Friday’s Bulletin.
Istana open house begins
THOUSANDS of people from all walks of life visited the Istana Nurul Iman yesterday to convey their greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolki...Read more