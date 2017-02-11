A great voyage – from Deck Cadet to Captain

| Hakim Hayat |

BRUNEI Gas Carriers Sdn Bhd (BGC) yesterday marked another milestone when one of its local crew who joined as a Deck Cadet 14 years ago was promoted to the rank of Ship Master or Captain, the second such appointment for a Bruneian for the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carrier as it strives to achieve full localisation in all its crew by 2020.

Mohd Shahbrin bin Ibrahim, 35, received his insignia from the Managing Director of BGC Haji Shabudin bin Haji Musa during a ceremony held at BGC’s head office in Kampong Jerudong yesterday, before his family members and BGC’s management team.

Sharing his inspirational career journey with BGC to the Weekend Bulletin, Mohd Shahbrin said he has always dreamed of becoming an aviation or maritime navigator since his younger days and has always wanted to travel the world.

“After completion of my ‘A’ Levels in Duli Pengiran Muda Al-Muhtadee Billah College (Maktab Duli) in 2001, I decided to enrol in the Marine Cadetship Programme introduced by Brunei Shell Tankers (BST) – BGC in 2003 after learning the interesting aspects of the career,” he said.

Mohd Shahbrin and 15 others were selected as either Deck or Engineering Cadets during the 2003 programme.

He said he chose the path towards becoming a Captain because he did not have any engineering background. “I took up the cadetship for three years at Warsash Maritime Academy in Southampton, United Kingdom and graduated in 2006 where I became a junior officer of the deck for BGC,” he shared.

During his career with BGC, Mohd Shahbrin said he climbed the ranks to Third Officer and later Second Officer in a span of five years.

Within another five years, he was promoted as a First Officer/Chief Officer, and eventually landed into the Master/Captain position this year.

But, all this did not come by easy. He shared that he had to undergo a number of certifications, courses and examinations in order to certify his role, while also mentioning the challenges that he has thankfully overcome. “The journey was a bit challenging at first because during my time the job was newly introduced to our locals. Sea life is different and demanding but a lot of technological advancements have allowed for a better lifestyle onboard the ship,” he said.

Being away from his family and his loved ones was also another challenge that he managed to overcome all these years.

“I used to sail on ships for four months at a time and get off the ship with two months off, but these days it is more manageable as I take alternate months on and off the ship,” he shared, adding that his long months being away from home is very strenuous and demanding especially for his family that he has to take care for.

Mohd Shahbrin, who tied the knot five years ago, also said that although it was a challenge to juggle between work and his family back then, everyone has learnt to adapt eventually and things are going very well for him and his family these days.

“Although time and space separation is challenging at first, you have to learn how to manage it and you will eventually cope with it… and now I am very proud to become the highest ranking at the Deck and the second one in BGC… It is very satisfying after all the hard work,” he said.

He sees vast opportunities going forward with his skills and experience gained, including the possibility of taking up other shipping roles, in management or even as a trainer or advisor for shipping and maritime industry.

With this important milestone, BGC now has two local Captains and three Chief Engineers among the ranks.

Its Cadetship Programme is one of its initiatives to realise the objective of creating opportunities for young Bruneians to pursue their aspirations to be part of the oil and gas industry.

Haji Shabudin said BGC aspires to have an LNG fleet fully manned by Bruneians by 2020 and in line with this mission, the company is continuously striving to set the benchmark for local mariners and engineers who will be the backbone of the Brunei marine industry. “We should be proud to have our ships led by locals and this is aligned with our mission and also in line with the Brunei Vision 2035,” he added.

The BGC managing director has been very active in identifying and grooming its local talents to become senior marine professionals, as the company recognises the importance of skilled talent to be the backbone of one of the country’s main economic drivers, LNG.

Haji Shabudin shared that a lot of their locals have shown the commitment to develop their career, adding that BGC has done well in promoting shipping career to be a choice among young Bruneians.

“Five or six years ago, many did not know what the company was and the jobs it offered but with a lot of outreach programmes such as job fairs, we could promote the exciting career that we offer here,” he added.

The managing director also said BGC continues to invest in educating the youth and supply high-quality marine officers from all ranks to work on board their vessels.

BGC today employs 100 per cent Bruneians for its onshore operations and currently, it owns five A-Class vessels, manned by a fully trained crew, 85 per cent of whom are Bruneians.