Great prizes up for grabs in Boustead’s grand draw

| Ishan Ibrahim |

PLENTY of prizes are up for grabs in a grand draw that will be organised by Boustead Sdn Bhd, scheduled to take place at a date that has yet to be fixed.

Customers who purchase the Suzuki Celero, Swift, Jimny, Ertega Dreza and Vitara from the Boustead Sdn Bhd showroom between December 1, 2016 and March 31 this year are eligible to take part.

The draw’s grand prize will be a Jetski Seadoo Spark 3 Up.

Other prizes include a Black Magic Pocket Cinema Camera, Google Pixel XL, Denon HEOS Home Cinema Soundtrack with Bluetooth, Fitnex X Momentum Indoor Spin Bike, a Sony Playstation 4 Pro, an Acer Aspire Switch 10-inch Tablet, a Laneige voucher worth $400, a $300 Toys ‘R’ Us voucher and a JBL Horizon Speaker.