Great Eastern Life’s Annual Dinner, Achievers’ Night

GREAT Eastern Life Brunei recently held its Annual Dinner and Achievers’ Night 2017 to celebrate the company’s 2016 performance and achievements.

The event, themed ‘Black & White’, was held at Pullman Hotels and Resorts in Miri, Sarawak.

The evening began with a reception, followed by welcoming speeches from Caroline Sim, the Head of Great Eastern Life Brunei, and Ben Tan, Managing Director, Regional Agency of Great Eastern Life Singapore. The highlight of the event was the awards presentation to long-serving staff and distribution representatives as well as the top performers for 2016.

Caroline Sim presented the 10-year Staff Long Service award to Alice Fung. She also congratulated the Great Eastern Life Brunei Achievers’ Club Qualifiers for their outstanding results and thanked them for their continuous support and commitment to the company as well as customers.

Thomas Thian, Senior Vice President, Business Development from the Regional Agency office in Singapore, presented the Life Member Awards to the Great Eastern Life Brunei Achiever’s Club life members. Joanne Liaw Yuan Cheng and Florence Ng Chai Kee won the Explorer Category award for the Annual Great Eastern Life Achievers’ Club Convention, which will be held in Cape Town this June.

For the Top Achievers category, Ben Tan presented the Top Director and Top Manager awards to Frankie Chua Vui Hua and Joanne Liaw Yuan Cheng respectively.

Alice Lim Yee Chin was the first runner-up for the Top Life Planner, while Florence Ng Chai Kee was the Champion for the Top Life Planner category. She also later took home the Top Regular Premium Life and Top Case Count awards.

Ben Tan congratulated Vincent Goh Hock Heng, Frankie Chua Vui Hua and Joanne Liaw Yuan Cheng for attaining Qualifying Member status to the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), the Premier Association of Financial Professionals.

MDRT membership is recognised internationally as the standard of sales excellence in life insurance and financial services business.

Other highlights included a dinner, performances from both staff and distribution representatives, as well as games and prizes. Ben Tan closed the evening and invited all distribution representatives and staff to continue giving their best to serve their customers and work towards another successful year for Great Eastern Life Brunei.