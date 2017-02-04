Grand Motors unveils new-generation Kia Rio

| James Kon |

THE all-new and exciting fourth-generation Kia Rio was unveiled yesterday by Grand Motors Sdn Bhd, the sole distributor of Kia vehicles in Brunei Darussalam.

The Kia Rio is the Korean manufacturer’s best-selling car, with a total of 47,300 models sold globally in 2015.

With the car being in limited supply, 40 units of shipment have already been sold out in Brunei, and the next shipment is expected to arrive next month.

The Kia Rio was first unveiled at the Paris Motor show in 2016, and Brunei Darussalam was among the first Asean member countries to launch the new automobile.

Kia design chiefs in Germany and California have provided the Rio with the latest version of its signature ‘Tiger Nose’ grille in the front, giving the car a distinct, sporty look. The integrated bi-function projection headlamps are more sleek and scripted than before, giving a new U-shaped LED light signature.

Equipped with a 1.4 MPI gasoline engine which is available in six speed M/T and four speed A/T, the all-new Rio is a fun car to drive, with a maximum torque of up to 133.3Nm@4000rpm, and maximum power of 100ps@5,000rpm.

In profile, the latest Rio is lengthened and more balanced, thanks to a long bonnet and a longer front overhang of a 10mm longer wheelbase; a thinner and more upright C-pillar, and a shorter rear overhang.

Overall, the Rio is 15mm longer than its predecessor and five-mm shorter in height. Adding to its overall sporty look are 17-inch alloy wheels.

The all-new Rio offers its owner world-class practical and safety technology, the latest in connectivity features and an engaging ride, as well as quality handling characteristics.

The public is welcome to view the new Kia Rio at the Grand Motors showroom at the Lambak Kanan Industrial Area.