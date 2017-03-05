Govt streamlines cement import process

| Danial Norjidi |

THE process of registering to import cement into Brunei Darussalam will take three working days, according to the Energy and Industry Department at the Prime Minister’s Office (EIDPMO).

This was shared during a dialogue session organised by the EIDPMO in collaboration with DARe (Darussalam Enterprise) on the registration of cement importers, at the Design & Technology Building in Kampong Anggerek Desa on Friday.

The main objective of the dialogue was to explain the new policy for the importation of cement and application guidelines for the registration of companies as an importer of cement to interested and potential companies.

The EIDPMO recently announced the abolishment of the existing cement import quota policy, effective January 1, 2017.

The first presentation at the dialogue session was on guidelines for the registration of cement imports by Hajah Norsarizah binti Haji Sarbini, Senior Economic Officer from the Programme Strategy Office, EIDPMO who touched on some of the advantages that the new cement import policy brings.

She shared that the new policy opens up the cement market in Brunei Darussalam; creates healthy competition; provides more options for users; allows for decreasing market price of cement; allows for decreasing costs of development; and provides opportunities for exports.

She discussed the requirements for registering as a cement importer. For new registration, businesses need to be private limited companies (sendirian berhad) and registered under the construction sector with least 70 per cent of its shareholders bumiputera.

In addition, companies will need to register on the government’s Online Business Reporting Portal and have a certificate of cement quality recognition from the exporting country.

There are additional requirements for renewals. They are: A constantly updated report on the Online Business Reporting Tool; no outstanding debts to the government (electricity, water, corporate tax, etc); and more than 70 per cent local workforce.

She also shared the other requirements for potential applicants which include information on the owner and company as well as information on the quality, quantity and pricing of cement.

A B$50 application fee is charged for new applicants, renewals, appeals, amendments and additional material while B$1,500 is charged for registration (new and renewed). The period of validity is two years.

Companies are required to fill out a Cement Importer Registration application form and send it to the Business Support Centre at the Design & Technology Building in Kampong Anggerek Desa.

She shared that the registration process takes three working days. After registering as cement importers at the Business Support Centre, companies can declare their import at the Royal Customs and Excise Department.

It was also shared that importers’ registration will be withdrawn or not be renewed if: Companies are found to bring in cement that did not meet the import declaration; they are found to be involved in a cartel or anti-competitive behaviour to control the price of cement; owners of the company are not active in the affairs of the company; and they did not report the company’s performance in the Online Business Reporting Portal.

There was also a presentation from the Royal Customs and Excise Department which touched on the process of import and declaration through the Brunei Darussalam National Single Window (BDNSW) system – an online platform for electronic exchange and submission of trade information and documents by businesses and the public to the controlling agencies.

Through the BDNSW, registered companies are required to put forward their customs import declaration and inform the quantity of cement being imported, after which the Royal Customs and Excise Department will approve submissions online before the goods are inspected at control posts.

It was mentioned that those bringing in cement across the border for individual or personal use are allowed two bags per vehicle.

It was also highlighted in a presentation from the Public Works Department (JKR) that it will carry out surveillance audits of cement imports to ensure quality.

The final presentation was from the Department of Economic Planning and Development (JPKE) which dealt with the Competition Order 2015. It was shared that the Order is a law prohibiting business activity that prevent fair competition.

Three major restrictions under the Order that were highlighted in the presentation were: Anti-competitive agreements (cartels) – Section 11; abuse of dominant position – Section 21; and anti-competition mergers – Section 23.

The Order will be enforced at a future stage, and looks to prevent price fixing, market sharing, supply control and bid rigging, it was shared.