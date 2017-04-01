Govt food laboratories consolidated

THE Government Food Laboratories in Brunei Darussalam will be consolidated under Laboratory Services, the Ministry of Health (MoH) commencing today, according to a press release.

The laboratories are as follows:

– The Energy and Industry Department at the Prime Minister’s Office – Halal Science Centre and Meteorology, Global Halal Industry Development Division – Halal Science Laboratory and Standard Measurement Laboratory;

– The Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism – Agrifood Industry Division – Agrifood Microbiology Laboratory Services Unit and Agrifood Chemistry Laboratory Services Unit; Agrifood Safety Division – Microbiology Laboratory, Chemistry Laboratory and Chemical Pesticides Laboratory;

– The Ministry of Health – Food Safety Division, Scientific Laboratory Services, Laboratory Services, and Division of Microbiology, Scientific Laboratory Services, Laboratory Services.

Members of the public who wish to get food analysis services must send their samples to the Scientific Laboratory Services, Laboratory Services, Ministry of Health in Jalan Menteri Besar.

The counter is open every Monday to Thursday 8am to 11am and 1.45pm to 3pm.

On Saturday, the counter is only open from 8am to 10.30am.

The merging of the laboratories is an initiative to ease members of the public to get food analysis services in a centralised place.

It is also to strengthen the quality of services available in the three aforementioned ministries through the integration and consolidation services, food analyst expertise, facilities and existing infrastructures, as well as reduction of waste (wastages).

The initiative also aims to help and support the development of the food industry in Brunei Darussalam.

Two briefings with the parties involved (stakeholders) to promote the integration of the laboratories as well as the procedures on how to use the service were held at the Ministry of Health on March 7 and March 30.

The briefings, jointly conducted by the Energy and Industry Department at the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, and the Ministry of Health, were attended by about 90 people, including users of food analysis services of the government and of the private sector as well as those from the food industry in the private sector.

It is hoped that the briefings increased understanding and facilitated all interested parties (stakeholders) to get food analysis service in a centralised place, while highlighting the importance of food security issues at all levels.

This will strengthen healthcare efforts in this country, in accordance with one of the Ministry of Health’s strategic priorities to enforce that health is everyone’s business.

For further information, the public can call 2382424 extensions 7744/7745/7737 or visit the website www.moh.gov.bn.

The public can also call the Darussalam line 123 for any inquiries.