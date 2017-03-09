Govt to closely monitor, control prices

| Hakim Hayat |

THE Department of Economic Planning and Development (JPKE) will be tasked to continuously control and monitor prices of goods being sold by retailers in the country and will remind retailers to refrain from hiking prices of goods following the amendments made to the Import and Excise Duty Order 2002, the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance II, YB Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Setia Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Haji Ibrahim assured yesterday.

He was responding to a query raised by Legislative Council (LegCo) member YB Pengiran Haji Ali bin Pengiran Maon, Penghulu of Mukim Berakas ‘B’ who said the government should ensure that prices of goods sold in the country be constantly monitored following the amendments to reduce import tax on several goods.

The government will slash down customs import and excise duties of several essential goods coming into the country effective next month, including tax rates for car spare parts and tyres which will see reduction in their retail prices as well as a hike in tax for unhealthy food products in a bid to inculcate a healthier lifestyle.

To offset the import and excise duty reduction, import tax for items such as mobile phones will be increased, which will likely lead to an increase in their prices once the new tax regime is in place. The minister said the ministry will task JPKE to also monitor retailers and remind them not to hike prices unnecessarily for the benefit of increasing their profit margins especially on items where customs import and excise duties have been slashed significantly.