Government Scholarship application open

THE application for the His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s Government Scholarship for the academic year 2017/2018 to pursue Bachelor’s Degree, Master’s Degree and PhD is open to yellow identity cardholders who meet the requirements.

The Ministry of Education in their press release which can be obtained in their website http://www.moe.gov.bn has outlined the requirements needed for applicants who are keen to further their studies.

Some of the main requirements for such scholarship include possessing a minimum of credit C6 for English in BC-GCE ‘O’ Level or a minimum of Grade C in IGCSE English as a second language or a minimum of Grade C in General Paper BC-GCE ‘A’ Level or an overall band score of minimum 6.5 for IELTS obtained not more than two years ago.

Applicants should not be above 26 years old for Bachelor’s Degree and not above 30 years old for Master’s Degree and PhD as of September 1, 2017.

The application for Bachelor’s Degree can be made online through http://www.hecas.edu.bn starting February 25 to March 15, which is the first round of HECAS for the August 2017 intake. The second round of HECAS will be announced through the HECAS website.

For the Master’s Degree and PhD, applicants are required to fill in and complete the form which can be obtained from the Scholarship Section, Counter B3, 5th Floor, Block C, Ministry of Education from June 5-26 for the August 2017 intake.

More information can be obtained from the Ministry of Education’s official website.