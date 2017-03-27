Goodbye and Hello at Sungai Akar Camp

| James Kon |

LIEUTENANT Colonel Rani bin Haji Bujang as Commandant of the Gurkha Reserve Unit (GRU) bade his role goodbye as he handed over his Commandant GRU duties to Lieutenant Colonel Haji Abdul Kadir bin Haji Mahmud in an official handover ceremony, last Friday.

The ceremony at the Gymnasium Hall of Sungai Akar Camp, was witnessed by 771 guests which comprised officers, other ranks, civilian staff and their families.

Deputy Commandant, Major Anand Kumar Dewan Rai officiated the ceremony and delivered a speech in recognition of Lieutenant Colonel Rani’s achievements during his tenure as Commandant GRU.

Lieutenant Colonel Rani was then invited for one last time as Commandant GRU to give a farewell address. This was followed by the signing ceremony of the handover and takeover certificate.

Before his final departure, the outgoing commandant inspected the guard of honour mounted by GRU personnel at the Guard House of Sungai Akar Camp.