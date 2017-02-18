Goldmyne opens new branch at Madang Complex

| Achong Tanjong |

GOLDMYNE Sdn Bhd recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new branch at Madang Complex in Berakas.

The ceremony was officiated by President of Brunei Fu Zhou Shiyyi Association, Jackson Ting, together with Managing Director of Goldmyne Sdn Bhd, Dato Seri Lau Kung Ching.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of a mock cheque amounting $1,888 to the Fu Zhou Association, handed over by Dato Seri Lau to Jackson Ting.

Goldmyne Hardware is a company involved in the service, development and construction industries in the country.