Giants XN FT and Al Idrus avoid titanic clash

| Fadhil Yunus |

FOUR-TIME DST National Veteran Football League President Cup winners XN FT avoided a tricky tie against eternal rivals Al Idrus FT after the duo were separated in different groups during a Veteran Football Association (VFA) managers’ meeting and team draw at the NFABD House yesterday.

Huge interest was centred on the two veteran elites but they got their names on the opposite ends of the draw as XN FT were drawn in an easier group in Group ‘C’ while Al Idrus have a tricky Group ‘B’ to contend with.

The two veteran titans also avoid a mouth-watering confrontation in the first round of the newly renamed VFA Cup as Al Idrus and XN FT will both face newcomers Hikayat FC and Panaga 2000, respectively.

This year, VFA has made the league more interesting after splitting the teams in President 1 and President 2 with 20 teams making the former and 22 teams the latter.

With four teams pulling out this year, President 2 will introduce new teams including Panaga 2000, ASMDB FT, Hikayat FC and AH United FC.

Meanwhile, former President Cup winners PSJD are a household name to emerge in President 2 who will be desperate to erase memories of last season with a confident start.

Team managers also listened in a briefing of the revised Laws of the Game which among others stated that play continues if the ball hits a match official unless the ball went out of play.

The President Cup reigning champions will be gunning for a record-breaking fifth title while Al Idrus will again be touted as their nearest challengers to both the President and VFA Cup crowns.